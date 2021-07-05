Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declines By 21.3%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

