Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 25.9%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

