Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Grows By 25.1%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 692,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WOW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 806,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,984. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

