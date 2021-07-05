Short Interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Grows By 25.3%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 409,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,948,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XFOR stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

