Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,392,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 3,218,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of Silver Elephant Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 326,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,821. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile
