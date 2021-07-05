Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 12th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

