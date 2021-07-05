SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SinglePoint has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.