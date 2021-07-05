Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $54.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.55. 8,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.17. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

