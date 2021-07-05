Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
