Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.