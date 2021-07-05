SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1,896.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,913 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SL Green Realty worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after buying an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,657,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $80.82 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

