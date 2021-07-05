Smartlands Network (SLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $59,741.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $59,741.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00014397 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00809548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00040557 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars.

