Smaugs NFT Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $719,963.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00134400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,023.76 or 0.99789507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.