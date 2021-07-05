South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in South State were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in South State by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South State by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

South State stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.