South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get South32 alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Friday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South32 (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.