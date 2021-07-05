SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Prudential PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Burney Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $88.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.