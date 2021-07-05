SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

