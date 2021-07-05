Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

SNMSF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $37.54. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

