Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.03. 1,144,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $57,030,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

