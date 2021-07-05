Spore (SPORE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $49,254.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.