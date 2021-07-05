Stacks Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.26 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $965.87 million and $31.26 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00166824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,337,125 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

