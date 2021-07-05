Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.95. The stock had a trading volume of 800,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

