Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

