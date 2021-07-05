State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.
Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.73. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
