State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.73. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

