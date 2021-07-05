Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 21,907 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.54. 4,451,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.