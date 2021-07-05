Stephens Inc. AR Has $64.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after buying an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,867. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.