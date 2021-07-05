Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 2.31% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $37,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12,322.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 295,372 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160,418 shares during the last quarter.

VRP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

