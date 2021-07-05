Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.72. 135,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,430. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

