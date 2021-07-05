Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,927 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.34 on Monday, reaching $593.07. 1,744,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $594.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

