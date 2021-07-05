Stifel Financial Corp Buys 47,130 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Smith & Nephew worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $44.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

