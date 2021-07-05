Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

