Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

