Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 27,508 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

