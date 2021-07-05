Stifel Financial Corp Sells 98,558 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,079 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.