Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSB opened at $36.00 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

