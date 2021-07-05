Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,120,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,552,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,644,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,892,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.42 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.