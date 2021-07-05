Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $290.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

