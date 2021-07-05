StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $527,969.69 and $195.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,603,465,667 coins and its circulating supply is 17,190,271,313 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

