Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUJHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.67. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

