Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.95 ($17.59).

SZU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.70 ($16.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

