Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $56.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.58 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $235.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $235.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,194 shares of company stock worth $8,196,474 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 736,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,097. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

