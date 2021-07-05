Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) vs. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Head to Head Contrast

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A United Airlines -63.43% -141.48% -15.91%

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.28 -$3.90 million N/A N/A United Airlines $15.36 billion 1.11 -$7.07 billion ($27.57) -1.91

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and United Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Airlines 4 5 8 0 2.24

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. United Airlines has a consensus price target of $57.47, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than United Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats United Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

