Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

SURF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 512,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

