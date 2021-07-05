Symbol Market Cap Hits $707.26 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $707.26 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00134637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.98 or 1.00096136 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,901,652,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,443,520,961 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.