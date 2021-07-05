Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.40 ($129.88).

Several brokerages recently commented on SY1. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €118.55 ($139.47). 151,795 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €110.38. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

