Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post sales of $487.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $503.70 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 632,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,797. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.