Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. 2,999,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

