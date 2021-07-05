Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.