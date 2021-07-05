Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $78.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.14 million to $80.50 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,366,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. Talend has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.