TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613,563 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Crescent Point Energy worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 2,375,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 298.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 1,822,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

CPG opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

