TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 424,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of CF stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

